McKenzie Milton Has Message For Those Criticizing Opt Outs

In the modern era of college football, one of the symptoms is NFL draft-eligible players choosing to opt-out of non-playoff bowl games in order to reduce the risk of injury.

Members of the old guard have voiced their displeasure of this recent trend. Including ESPN analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard. As well as Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach.

On Saturday, Florida State quarterback Mckenzie Milton weighed-in on the topic.

“Let’s fault young men for not wanting to risk an opportunity to set up their families financially while still playing the game they love [in the NFL], all because they pass up on an amazing opportunity to play in the beef o Brady’s bowl,” Milton tweeted, tongue-in-cheek.

Milton himself suffered a gruesome leg injury in the final game of the 2018 season. Almost losing his leg in the process. Miraculously, he was able to make a full recovery and transferred to Florida State after five years with the Knights.

He won Comeback Player of the Year this season. As well as the Brian Piccolo Award given to the most courageous college football player in America.

On Saturday, Ole Miss QB Matt Corral suffered a knee injury in the Sugar Bowl. Leading up the game, the potential first-round pick explained to reporters why he wanted to take the field with his guys one last time.

Saying he, “wouldn’t be in this position [without] them,” Corral said. “I won’t just leave. I know what’s on the other side but I’m gonna give these guys everything I got.”

The college football world seems split on the issue. With some calling it selfish, and others smart. I think we know where McKenzie Milton falls.