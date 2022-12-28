Media Insiders 'Doubt' Tom Brady Ever Enters Broadcast Booth

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after a pla in the fourth quarter of the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and FOX made huge headlines when word came down that the seven-time Super Bowl champ signed a 10-year, $375 million deal to join the network as an analyst once he retires for good.

But according to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, there are serious questions from some in the media industry about whether or not he'll ever actually jump in the booth. Speaking on "The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast" Wednesday:

I don’t think he comes out [this year]. I will say, there's a lot of people in the business, very smart people, very in-the-know people, who kind of have their doubts that Brady ever does it. You look at it, he signed that contract, it can't be a hedge, but if he tells FOX 'I don’t want to do it,' what are they going to say?

When discussion started about a possible studio role for Brady given Greg Olsen's success alongside Kevin Burkhardt on FOX's A-team, Marchand shot that down.

For what they're paying him, they're paying for the games. … The bottom line is, he's a superstar. And he's going to be in the booth if he does it. Would he do it this year? It would be amazing if he does.

It's hard to imagine Brady staring nearly half a billion dollars in the face and turning it down. But it's noteworthy that some don't think it's a lock that he ends up fulfilling the contract.