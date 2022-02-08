Media Tycoon Reportedly “Preparing Bid” For Denver Broncos

The NFL could be on the verge of its first ever black majority owner.

Per Bloomberg, media tycoon Byron Allen is preparing to make a bid on the Denver Broncos.

EXCLUSIVE: Media tycoon Byron Allen is preparing a bid for the Denver Broncos, a move that if successful would make him the first Black majority owner of a National Football League team https://t.co/RlsUHK90Ry pic.twitter.com/tRo0qB6ni7 — Bloomberg (@business) February 8, 2022

In a statement released about his interest in purchasing the Broncos, Allen said, “NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft came to me in November of 2019 and asked me to take a good look at buying an NFL team.”

“And after serious consideration,” Allen continued. “I strongly believe I can effectuate positive changes throughout the league. And for that reason, I will be making a bid for the Denver Broncos.”

Byron Allen plans to bid for #Broncos. Again, if team goes for $4 billion, one controlling owner must invest $1.2 billion. Going to be fascinating to see how this plays out. Will be plenty of interest. But number of bidders will be much smaller. I estimate between 5-8 #Denver7 https://t.co/KPM8voStLq — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) February 8, 2022

Allen is a 60-year-old Detroit native who rose to fame on the late Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show.”

He later climbed the ladder from television producer to founding his own media network. Now Allen Media runs the Weather Channel and several other local stations.

Byron Allen reportedly has a net worth of $450 million. If he were to become the owner of the Broncos, it would be a landmark acquisition.