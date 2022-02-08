The Spun

Media Tycoon Reportedly “Preparing Bid” For Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos running out onto the field.DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 31: The Denver Broncos take the field before a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on December 31, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The NFL could be on the verge of its first ever black majority owner.

Per Bloomberg, media tycoon Byron Allen is preparing to make a bid on the Denver Broncos.

In a statement released about his interest in purchasing the Broncos, Allen said, “NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft came to me in November of 2019 and asked me to take a good look at buying an NFL team.”

“And after serious consideration,” Allen continued. “I strongly believe I can effectuate positive changes throughout the league. And for that reason, I will be making a bid for the Denver Broncos.”

Allen is a 60-year-old Detroit native who rose to fame on the late Johnny Carson’s “Tonight Show.”

He later climbed the ladder from television producer to founding his own media network. Now Allen Media runs the Weather Channel and several other local stations.

Byron Allen reportedly has a net worth of $450 million. If he were to become the owner of the Broncos, it would be a landmark acquisition.

