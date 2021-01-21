The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Meena Harris Reacts To Her Husband’s Jordan 1s Going Viral

Meena Harris at the inauguration on Wednesday.WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Meena Harris, niece of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, arrives the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. During today's inauguration ceremony Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

There was a basketball storyline from the presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday afternoon.

A pair of Jordan 1s went viral on social media at the start of the inauguration at the U.S. Capitol. A mystery man was spotted wearing Air Jordan Dior 1s as he walked down the steps at the capitol building.

The man has since been identified: Nikolas Ajagu, who is the husband of Kamala Harris’ niece, Meena.

Nikolas Ajagu certainly had the most-fashionable footwear at the inauguration, at least when it comes to sneakerheads. The Air Jordan Dior 1s are one of the most-sought after shoes on the market. They sell for north of $10,000 on the sneaker re-sell market.

Meena Harris shared her reaction to the viral moment on social media.

“I step away from Twitter for less than an hour for the inauguration ceremony and Nik’s shoes are #1 trending?????” she tweeted.

“I cannot.”

Perhaps we’ll see President Joe Biden rocking some Jordan 1s at an official White House event over the next four years, too…


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.