Megan Fox Clarified Her Donald Trump, UFC Comment

Hollywood actress Megan Fox made headlines this week for her comments on Donald Trump following his appearance at UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

Fox referred to Trump as a “legend” following his appearance at the Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier fight last weekend. However, Fox believes her comments have been taken out of context.

The 35-year-old actress clarified her comments this week.

“UHMMM… I DO NOT ALIGN MYSELF WITH ANY POLITICAL PARTY OR INDIVIDUAL POLITICIANS,” Fox wrote on Instagram. “I NEVER SAID DONALD TRUMP IS A LEGEND. I SAID HE WAS A LEGEND… IN THAT ARENA (KEY PART OF THE SENTENCE).”

She added: “THE ARENA WAS FILLED WITH UFC FIGHT FANS. MANY OF THEM CLEARLY REPUBLICAN BASED OFF THE INSANE CROWD REACTION HE RECEIVED WALK-MOBILE VENUE. THAT WAS AN OBSERVABLE FACT. NOT MY OPINION.”

“REALLY LOVING THIS UNEDUCATED, MID-EVIL [sic] PITCH FORK CARRYING, BURN THE WITCH AT THE STAKE MENTALITY THOUGH. THE WORLD NEEDS MORE OF THAT.”

Fox had discussed her time at UFC 264 during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

“I was in a row with Bieber and Trump was also in my row. I’d never seen the Secret Service in person before so he had like 30 Secret Service with him. He was a legend. That arena was very supportive of Trump when he came in,” she said.

“I don’t know how I feel about it, because if someone is a target then like, I could be harmed because I’m adjacent to where he is. So I was worried about my own safety, that’s all I was caring about. I’d never seen anything like that before. It was crazy.”

While Trump attended UFC 264, he was not shown during the broadcast. UFC president Dana White addressed that earlier this week.

“We were getting ready to show him right between the co-main and main events, I think you remember that we showed OBJ,” White said. “We showed OBJ, then it was supposed to go to David Spade, 2 Chainz, and then the president, and we had some kinda glitch in the truck. Then the Conor fight ended up ending in the 2nd round so we never got a chance.”

“Let me tell you what, massive f*** up by my production team, but ya know, it’s live TV and these things happen.”