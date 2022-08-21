Megan Rapinoe Had Brittney Griner Request: Sports World Reacts

REIMS, FRANCE - JUNE 11: Alex Morgan of the USA celebrates with teammate Megan Rapinoe after scoring her team's twelfth goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France group F match between USA and Thailand at Stade Auguste Delaune on June 11, 2019 in Reims, France. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Longtime United States women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe had a special, private request for president Joe Biden earlier this summer.

Rapinoe reportedly requested that Biden make more of an effort bringing Brittney Griner home.

Griner, the WNBA star, has been in custody in Russia since earlier this year. Griner was reportedly found with hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack at the airport. She's been sentenced to nine years in prison.

"When Megan Rapinoe received a call from President Biden letting her know he was awarding her the Medal of Freedom, she used the opportunity to make a private ask: to take more steps to secure Brittney Griner's release from detention in Russia," Politico reports.

It's a strong move by Rapinoe.

"That's why she's Captain America," one fan wrote.

"They both understand the challenges that each other face, as phenomenal female athletes who have a target on their backs from conservatives," another fan added.

"They've been trying for months. It takes two to make a deal, and Putin is obviously not cooperative. Political prisoner. It's not a matter of will or attention," another fan suggested.

While Griner has been sentenced to nine years in prison, the U.S. is reportedly working on a deal to bring her home.