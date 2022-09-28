Megan Rapinoe Is Furious With Brittney Griner's Former Coach

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 02: Megan Rapinoe of USA looks on prior the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 2, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Kim Mulkey made some headlines on Monday when she declined to comment on the Brittney Griner situation.

Mulkey coached Griner from 2009-13 when she was at Baylor and said on Monday that "you won't hear anything from me" on Griner's situation.

That's led to a lot of public uproars since Griner has been wrongfully detained in Russia since February. She was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison back in August and was only fined $1 million rubles ($16,000 USD).

One athlete that has spoken out about Mulkey's comments is USWNT star Megan Rapinoe. The American soccer player voiced her displeasure in a comment on an Instagram post.

"This is honestly just cruel and evil and even more honestly,” she wrote. “IT’S SHOWING SIS. The hate is seeping out.”

Right now, the United States is trying to get Russia to agree to a prisoner swap, but no deal has been reached.

We'll see if Mulkey changes her tune on this at some point down the line.