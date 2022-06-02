Megan Rapinoe Makes Troubling Allegations Against Coach

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 02: Megan Rapinoe of USA looks on prior the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 2, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe said former OL Reign coach Farid Benstiti made fat-shaming remarks to players before being asked to resign last season.

No explanation was given when Benstiti stepped down last July, and CEO Bill Predmore wished him luck and touted a "great respect for Farid’s talents and all he brought to the organization" in an official team statement. However, The Washington Post's Molly Hensley-Clancy later reported that a player filed a formal complaint of verbal abuse against the coach, who "allegedly made inappropriate comments to players regarding their fitness and nutrition."

In a recent NPR interview with Jay Williams (h/t Pro Soccer Wire's Seth Vertelney), Rapinoe corroborated those allegations as an example of "abuse the players have put up with over the years" in women's soccer.

"He made some — it was basically like a fat-shaming comment," Rapinoe said. "He was talking about — he's going to, like, take people's food away. And I'm like, 'Oh, my God, grow up. You just got yourself fired; you're so stupid.'"

Predmore told Hensley-Clancy that he requested Benstiti's resignation after a player told him about inappropriate comments. He said the team investigated the claim, but he wasn't aware of the formal complaint at the time.

Rapinoe added that NWSL players aren't always comfortable enough to speak out since they've lacked autonomy.

“But, like, just little stuff like that, where if you’re making $25,000 and you have no autonomy over your rights, you have — you’re not a free agent. You’re barely scraping by. You just came out of college. Like, you’re not going to say anything. You’re just not. It’s too difficult to put someone in that position.”

This isn't the first public allegation against Benstiti. Rapinoe's USWNT teammate Lindsey Horan said on the Butterfly Road podcast last year that she "wanted to quit soccer" after the French coach criticized her weight in front of the Paris Saint-Germain club.