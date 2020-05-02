A federal judge has thrown out the United States women’s national soccer team’s demands for equal pay but is allowing their claims of discriminatory travel accommodations and medical support services to go to trial, the Associated Press reported on Friday night.

USWNT players, led by Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe, alleged their collective bargaining agreement was not equal to that of the men’s team. They reportedly asked for more $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

A federal judge has ruled in favor of U.S. Soccer, though, saying the women cannot go back on the CBA they agreed on.

“The history of negotiations between the parties demonstrates that the WNT rejected an offer to be paid under the same pay-to-play structure as the MNT, and the WNT was willing to forgo higher bonuses for benefits, such as greater base compensation and the guarantee of a higher number of contracted players,” U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner wrote in his decision.

“Accordingly, plaintiffs cannot now retroactively deem their CBA worse than the MNT CBA by reference to what they would have made had they been paid under the MNT’s pay-to-play terms structure when they themselves rejected such a structure.”

Rapinoe reacted to the decision on Twitter.

We will never stop fighting for EQUALITY. — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) May 2, 2020

A spokeswoman for the USWNT released a statement.

“We are shocked and disappointed with today’s decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay,” Molly Levinson said. “We are confident in our case and steadfast in our commitment to ensuring that girls and women who play this sport will not be valued as lesser just because of their gender.”

The players reportedly intend on appealing the decision.