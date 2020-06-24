Sports stars from across the country have been showing their support for Bubba Wallace in the wake of everything that’s happened over the last week-plus.

NASCAR announced on Sunday that an investigation was underway after a noose was found in Wallace’s garage stall at Talladega. The FBI got involved and announced on Tuesday that the “noose” had actually been in the stall as early as the fall of 2019. The investigation determined no hate crime was committed.

Wallace reacted to the investigation on multiple platforms, including Twitter, where he posted a statement.

“It’s been an emotional few days. First off, I want to say how relieved I am that the investigation revealed that this wasn’t what we feared it was,” he said. “I want to thank my team, NASCAR and the FBI for acting swiftly and treating this as a real threat. I think we’ll gladly take a little embarrassment over what the alternatives could have been.”

Wallace has made it clear that he thinks the garage pull was a noose.

“I’ve been racing all my life. We’ve raced out of hundreds of garages that never had garage pulls like that. So people that want to call it a garage pull and put out all the videos and photos of knots being their evidence, go ahead,” Wallace said on CNN.

Not everyone is in agreement with that, though.

United States women’s national team star Megan Rapinoe had a message for those people on social media.

“Curious why anyone would ‘fashion’ anything ‘like a noose’ if not for the explicit purpose of making something that looks EXACTLY LIKE A NOOSE,” she wrote.

Curious why anyone would “fashion” anything “like a noose” if not for the explicit purpose of making something that looks EXACTLY LIKE A NOOSE And we👏🏼know👏🏼what👏🏼a👏🏼noose👏🏼is 👏🏼saying👏🏼So, FOH with this wasn’t meant for Bubba, and wasn’t a hate crime. https://t.co/9RHrQiF9mt — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) June 24, 2020

Wallace is the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top series. He’s been at the Cup level since 2018 and was a driving force behind the sport’s decision to ban the Confederate flag.

NASCAR’s next race is set for Sunday at Pocono Raceway.