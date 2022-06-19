Megan Rapinoe Reacts To The Sue Bird Retirement News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 27: Sue Bird (L) of the Seattle Storm and soccer player Megan Rapinoe attend the WNBA All-Star Game 2019 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on July 27, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Sue Bird announced that 2022 will be the last season of her legendary career.

The Seattle Storm icon and WNBA all-time assists leader revealed the news Thursday on social media.

"I've decided this will be my final year," Bird posted on Twitter. "I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first."

Many flocked to congratulate the 41-year-old. Her fiancée, U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe, responded with a bouquet of flower emojis.

The OL Reign captain also commented on her partner's Instagram post.

"I love you baby," Rapinoe wrote. "Congrats on the greatest career the @wnba has ever seen!"

Bird will leave the game with a long scroll of accolades. After leading UConn to two national championships, the 12-time WNBA All-Star steered the Storm to four titles, the last in 2020. She's also won five Olympic medals for the United States.

The New York native will face the Liberty on Sunday afternoon in Bird's final game in New York City.