Megan Rapinoe Reacts To The Sue Bird Retirement News
Sue Bird announced that 2022 will be the last season of her legendary career.
The Seattle Storm icon and WNBA all-time assists leader revealed the news Thursday on social media.
"I've decided this will be my final year," Bird posted on Twitter. "I have loved every single minute, and still do, so gonna play my last year, just like this little girl played her first."
Many flocked to congratulate the 41-year-old. Her fiancée, U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe, responded with a bouquet of flower emojis.
The OL Reign captain also commented on her partner's Instagram post.
"I love you baby," Rapinoe wrote. "Congrats on the greatest career the @wnba has ever seen!"
Bird will leave the game with a long scroll of accolades. After leading UConn to two national championships, the 12-time WNBA All-Star steered the Storm to four titles, the last in 2020. She's also won five Olympic medals for the United States.
The New York native will face the Liberty on Sunday afternoon in Bird's final game in New York City.