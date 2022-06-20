Megan Rapinoe Reacts To The Transgender Athletes Controversy

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

The inclusion of transgender athletes in sports has become quite the complicated issue. Megan Rapinoe believes we're all overthinking it, though.

Rapinoe fully supports including transgender athletes in every sport.

In a new interview, she says there's way too much being made about transgender athletes taking someone's scholarship or a spot on the team.

"Show me the evidence that trans women are taking everyone's scholarships, are dominating in every sport, are winning every title," Rapinoe said, via the Daily Mail. "I'm sorry, it's just not happening."

"I'm 100 percent supportive of trans inclusion," she told TIME. "People do not know very much about it. We're missing almost everything."

Rapinoe goes on to say a kid's high school volleyball team is not as important as a transgender athlete's life.

Excluding a transgender athlete from a team simply to ensure feelings aren't hurt could prove damaging.

"I’m sorry, your kid’s high school volleyball team just isn’t that important. It’s not more important than any one kid’s life," she added.

On the flip side, a transgender athlete taking the spot of another athlete could negatively impact that child.

"We're putting everything through 'God forbid a trans person be successful in sports,'" Rapinoe added. "Get a grip on reality and take a step back."

The response to Rapinoe's comments should be interesting.