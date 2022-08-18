Megan Rapinoe Reportedly Had 1 Request For President Joe Biden

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 10: (L-R) Allie Long and Megan Rapinoe celebrate during a Victory Ticker Tape Parade for the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team down the Canyon of Heroes on July 10, 2019 in New York City. The USA defeated the Netherlands on Sunday to win the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup. (Photo by Debra L Rothenberg/WireImage)

Earlier this year, soccer star Megan Rapinoe received a call from President Joe Biden. He informed her she'd be receiving the Medal of Freedom.

During the phone call, Rapinoe reportedly used it as an opportunity to vouch for WNBA star Brittney Griner.

"Multiple people familiar with the matter told West Wing Playbook that Rapinoe also used her call with Biden to raise the issue of Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia, urging him to take more steps to secure her release," reports Max Tani and Alex Thompson of West Wing Playbook Scoop. "The White House did not respond to multiple requests for comment about the call. One person familiar with the call said Biden assured Rapinoe that his national security team was pursuing every avenue to try to secure her release as quickly as possible, and would continue to support her family."

Rapinoe has been extremely vocal concerning Brittney Griner's detention in Russia. It's pretty brave of her to bring up the issue with Mr. President himself.

“I know the administration is working really hard to get her home, it’s obviously a difficult situation, but we need to get her home immediately,” she said during an interview with ABC News in July, via Politico. “I think we can do more, I think we can always do more.”

Biden and the U.S. government are working hard to try and bring Griner home. Hopefully their efforts pay off.