Megan Rapinoe To Receive Presidential Medal Of Freedom: Fans React

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 28: Megan Rapinoe of the USA celebrates after scoring her team's second goal during the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Quarter Final match between France and USA at Parc des Princes on June 28, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Megan Rapinoe's incredible soccer career along with her advocacy for LGBT+ rights will be honored by President Joe Biden next week.

The USWNT superstar was announced as one of 17 recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom. She will be honored with the award at an upcoming ceremony on July 7.

Rapinoe is a two-time World Cup winner and a two-time Olympic medalist. She has won dozens of individual accolades for club and country, including the Ballon d'Or Feminine in 2019. Her 62 goals for the USWNT are 10th in team history.

The reaction from the soccer world has been praise for the star. Many acknowledged the historical significance of her upcoming medal as it makes her the first soccer player in history to receive the award:

Megan Rapinoe was raised in a large family in California and took up soccer at the age of three. As a college player, she led University of Portland to an NCAA title as a freshman and became the No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 WPS Draft by the Chicago Stars.

Rapinoe was only 21 when she made her debut for the USWNT and scored her first goals that same year. Over the next few years she would emerge as one of the best players in the entire sport.

Since 2019, Rapinoe has been one of the faces of womens' sports around the world. It's fitting that she receive acknowledgement for what she's done.

Congrats on the big honor Megan!