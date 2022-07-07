Megan Rapinoe's Outfit Going Viral At White House: Fans React

LYON, FRANCE - JULY 02: Megan Rapinoe of USA looks on prior the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup France Semi Final match between England and USA at Stade de Lyon on July 2, 2019 in Lyon, France. (Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

USWNT star Megan Rapinoe is at the White House today to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden. And she made sure to make a statement while at the nation's capital.

Rapinoe showed up to the medal ceremony wearing a white suit with some very special stitching on it. In a video she shared on Instagram, Rapinoe revealed that the letters "BG" to show solidarity with WNBA star Brittney Griner, who is being held in Russian prison.

"The most important part of today," Rapinoe had in the caption for her video. The stitching also included a flower stitched into her lapel next to the letters.

Fans who saw the tribute loved to see Rapinoe paying tribute to the imprisoned WNBA star. Griner's team the Phoenix Mercury are among many giving her props:

Megan Rapinoe is making history today by becoming the first ever soccer player to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. With her many accomplishments on and off the soccer field, she's earned it.

On top of being a two-time World Cup champion and an Olympic gold medalist, Rapinoe ranks 10th on the USWNT in all-time goals scored.

Off the field, Rapinoe is a staunch advocate for LGBT+ rights and was a leading figure in the recently-won battle for equal pay between men and women at the national team level.

Congrats on the honor, Megan!