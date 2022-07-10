Mekhi Becton's Reaction To Zach Wilson Rumor Going Viral

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - AUGUST 14: Mekhi Becton #77 of the New York Jets on the sideline during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on August 14, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images) Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Left tackle Mekhi Becton and quarterback Zach Wilson are expected to anchor the New York Jets offense for years to come. And amid some interesting "rumors" about Wilson, Becton is showing just how much he supports the Jets QB.

As you know by now, Wilson's ex-girlfriend recently alleged that he slept with his mother's friend at one point. The Twitter world promptly went wild over the news.

But of all the pundits out there, Becton may have had the best reaction of all. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Becton posted that classic gif of Terrell Owens telling the media "That's my quarterback7.

Becton's tweet has gone viral among Jets fans, garnering over 2,500 likes and 500 retweets in an hour. We can't post most of the replies for TOS reasons, but they're pretty funny too.

Mekhi Becton is about the only active member of the New York Jets to comment on the "situation" so far. No doubt Zach Wilson will be asked to comment on it the next time he meets with the media.

2022 is going to be an important year for both Becton and Wilson.

For Becton, it's about proving that he can stay healthy and return to the dominant form he showed in the second half of last season.

For Wilson, it's making a big second-year jump after struggling mightily as a rookie but playing fairly well down the stretch.