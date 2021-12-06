Mel Kiper Has “Guaranteed” No. 1 Pick For 2023 Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is more than a year away, but ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has already made a big “guarantee.”

According to reports out of Alabama, the longtime NFL Draft analyst made a “guarantee” for the 2023 draft on Sunday morning.

Kiper Jr. believes that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is a lock for the No. 1 overall pick in two years.

“Mel Kiper, Jr. referred to Bryce Young this morning on ESPNU Radio as the “guaranteed” No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft,” Alabama reporter Mike Rodak tweeted.

Young is the likely Heisman Trophy winner following his big-time performance in the SEC Championship Game on Saturday night.

Alabama is off to the College Football Playoff, where they will face No. 4 seed Cincinnati.