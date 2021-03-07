Mel Kiper Reveals His No. 1 Quarterback Prospect Of All-Time

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. has been studying college football quarterbacks for a long, long time.

This year, the longtime NFL Draft analyst has Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence as his No. 1 quarterback prospect. That isn’t too surprising, considering Lawrence is believed to be a generational-type prospect.

But who is Kiper’s all-time greatest quarterback prospect?

The ESPN NFL Draft analyst recently revealed his list and coming in at No. 1 is John Elway. Here’s what Kiper said about Elway at the time of his analysis:

“Perhaps the best evaluation of his talents was given by Cardinals coach Paul Wiggin, who said: ‘He’s got the confidence and field instincts of John Brodie, the special human qualities of Archie Manning, and the physical attributes of Terry Bradshaw.’ In my final evaluation, Elway received the highest grades one can achieve in all categories. He has no discernible weaknesses and is the prototype QB. Without question Elway is a can’t-miss All-Pro NFL QB who has the ability to make a place for himself in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.”

That’s quite a summary.

Elway, of course, went on to win two Super Bowls and made the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2004.

Lawrence comes in pretty high on Kiper’s list, too, ranking No. 4 overall. You can view the ESPN NFL Draft analyst’s full top 10 list here.