Mel Kiper Jr: 1 NFL Quarterback Prospect Is 'That Guy'

ESPN

The 2023 NFL Draft is coming up quickly and some players are starting to garner some more buzz, including Kentucky quarterback Will Levis.

Levis is seen by many pundits as the best quarterback outside of CJ Stroud and Bryce Young, but not according to ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. He sees Levis as "that guy" heading into the draft.

"When you look at Will Levis, physically, you can draw up an NFL quarterback, he’s that guy. The size, the stature, the arm, the way he spins it to make every throw, the toughness, the ability to beat you with his legs. He is a running dual-threat quarterback," Kiper said, (first transcribed by Saturday Down South).

Levis had a bit of a down year in 2022 after throwing for only 2,406 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. That came after he had a tremendous 2021 season when he threw for 2,826 yards, 24 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions.

He can play at a high level and has shown that in numerous games.

The big question will be whether he goes in the first round or if he slides to the second or third round. We'll find that out when the draft takes place from Apr. 27-29.