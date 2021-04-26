Mel Kiper Jr. Reveals Who He’d Take At No. 2 Overall

The New York Jets have the No. 2 overall pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft and the AFC East franchise appears to be locked in on one player: Zach Wilson.

Wilson, coming out of BYU, has been the odds-on favorite to go No. 2 overall for a couple of weeks now. The Jets haven’t made the pick official yet, but it would be a major stunner if they go with someone else on Thursday night.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. disagrees with the likely selection, though.

Kiper Jr. has revealed that he would select former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields at No. 2 overall if he was running the Jets.

“I’ve been consistent with Justin all along,” Kiper the Rich Eisen Show this week. “The way he performed like a champion against Trevor [Lawrence] in that semifinal game, I think cemented it for me… I did stick with Fields for that reason.”

"After him, you get down to who's the second quarterback and it's debatable."

Kiper, though, thinks that Jets GM Joe Douglas has fallen in love with Wilson as a player.

“So he had some talent around him, but I just think that Joe Douglas fell in love with the talent and said, ‘OK, I love this kid. I can reset the clock. Sam Darnold, I liked but I can move him on, get some draft picks,’” Kiper said. “If they weren’t picking second and in a position to draft Zach Wilson, he would’ve stuck with Sam Darnold and not moved on. So obviously for him, it was Trevor Lawrence or Zach Wilson and nobody else.”