ESPN’s Mel Kiper Has Released His First NFL Mock Draft For 2020

The Cincinnati Bengals have the No. 1 pick in this year’s NFL Draft, and most believe they’ll hold onto it and take former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow. ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper seems to agree in his first mock draft of the year.

Kiper released his full first round mock on Friday afternoon. While the full article is only available for those who have ESPN Insider, he did list the first five picks in his tweet.

Kiper has Cincinnati taking Burrow and the Washington Redskins taking former Ohio State defensive end Chase Young at No. 2 overall. Young is regarded as a can’t-miss prospect who should be successful in the league for years.

At No. 3, Kiper has the Detroit Lions taking former Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah. If he’s right, that means there would be two Buckeyes taken in the first three picks. Burrow also attended Ohio State before transferring to LSU.

The top five picks in my debut 2020 Mock Draft: 1. Bengals: QB Joe Burrow

2. Redskins: DE Chase Young

3. Lions: CB Jeff Okudah

4. Giants: OLB Isaiah Simmons

5. Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa Full 1-32: https://t.co/NZGhHyChP2 — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) January 24, 2020

Kiper thinks the New York Giants will take former Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons at No. 4. He thinks the Miami Dolphins will take former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5.

Tagovailoa is coming off of a significant hip injury that required surgery. He’s immensely talented, but many will have concerns about his health moving forward.

NFL fans – do you think Kiper is right? Or will there be a significant trade that will alter what we see here?