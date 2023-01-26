Mel Kiper Names 'Best Player' In The 2023 NFL Draft

NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Mel Kiper, Chris Mortensen and Keyshawn Johnson broadcast for ESPN during the 2007 NFL Draft on April 28, 2007 at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has revealed who's at the top of his big board for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kiper referred to Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter as "the best player in this draft" and "a Day 1 starter in the middle of the defense."

Carter finished his college career with 83 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss, six sacks and two forced fumbles. He earned All-SEC honors in 2021 and 2022.

If the Bears keep the No. 1 pick in this year's draft, Kiper believes they should use it on Carter.

“Georgia had five defenders picked in Round 1 last April, and Carter arguably was more disruptive than all of them in 2021,” Kiper wrote. “He’s explosive at the snap and finishes well around the ball, even though he has just six career sacks. Carter is in the conversation for the top pick — if the Bears keep it.”

Carter should make an immediate impact as a rookie this fall.

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft will take place on April 27 in Kansas City.