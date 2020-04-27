Mel Kiper Names His 7 Favorite 2020 NFL Draft Picks

The 2020 NFL Draft wrapped up over the weekend. There were 255 players taken in the 2020 draft, with Joe Burrow going No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper has highlighted his seven favorite picks, with the Dallas Cowboys’ selection of CeeDee Lamb getting the nod in Round 1.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was surely thrilled with that selection. So, too, was Dallas’ new head coach Mike McCarthy.

“You can’t have enough playmakers,” McCarthy said. “Any time you can add a playmaker to your offense, it creates more opportunities for everybody else.”

The Cowboys reportedly turned down three trade offers in the first round to select Lamb. That’s how highly they think of the former Oklahoma wide receiver.

Kiper is extremely high on the Sooners star, too. He was Kiper’s favorite pick in Round 1. Here are his other favorites:

My favorite 2020 picks by round: 1. CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL (17)

2. Xavier McKinney, S, NYG (36)

3. Alex Highsmith, OLB, PIT (102)

4. Ben Bartch, OT, JAX (116)

5. Justin Strnad, OLB, DEN (178)

6. James Proche, WR, BAL (201)

7. Eno Benjamin, RB, ARI (222)https://t.co/xzrtPy6hIY — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) April 27, 2020

The Cowboys did not earn Kiper’s highest NFL Draft grade, though. That honor goes to the Baltimore Ravens, who earned a solid “A” for their 2020 picks.

You can view our 2020 NFL Draft grades here.