Mel Kiper Names Most ‘Head Scratching’ Pick Of The NFL Draft

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper thinks one “head scratching” pick stands above the rest following the conclusion of the 2020 draft.

The Green Bay Packers selected Utah State QB Jordan Love in the first round on Thursday night. The pick stunned the NFL world, including Kiper.

Kiper named the Packers’ selection of Love and their refusal to take a wide receiver as his most “head scratching” pick of the 2020 draft.

“I got one big one,” Kiper said when asked to name his ‘head scratching’ pick. “I understand Aaron Rodgers, you figure let’s get the heir apparent in Jordan Love, but then not to take a wide receiver…in a historically deep wide receiver class, pretty amazing.”

ESPN’s Louis Riddick, meanwhile, went with the Chicago Bears taking Notre Dame TE Cole Kmet as his top “head scratching” pick.

We’ve given letter grades to every NFL team’s 2020 draft, too.

You can view those grades here.