One NFL franchise’s 2020 draft stands above the rest following its conclusion on Saturday, according to ESPN analyst Mel Kiper.

The veteran NFL Draft analyst has released his grades for the 2020 draft. He thinks one team’s draft was better than everyone else’s.

The Baltimore Ravens get the lone “A” grade from Kiper. No other NFL franchise received higher than an “A-” grade from the longtime ESPN analyst.

Baltimore selected LSU linebacker Patrick Queen at the end of the first round. Queen was considered by some to be a top 15 prospect. The Ravens then got Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins at the end of the second round. Dobbins was considered by some to be a first round prospect.

“Look at this Ravens roster. Where are the holes? Definitely middle linebacker. Maybe wide receiver. Probably a guard to replace Marshal Yanda. But that’s it. So I liked that the Ravens got an off-ball linebacker at No. 28 whom Lamar Jackson called “Ray Lewis Jr.,” and I liked that they didn’t have to move up to get him,” Kiper writes.

Baltimore also drafted Texas A&M DT Justin Madubuike, Texas WR Devin Duvernay, Ohio State LB Malik Harrison and Mississippi State OT Tyre Phillips on Day 2.

NFL fans across the country were jealous of the draft the Ravens put together. It’s tough to blame them for feeling that way.

The Baltimore Ravens have been on fire the last few drafts. 🔥 This years draft class is pretty scary: Patrick Queen, JK Dobbins, Devin Duvernay and Justin Madubuike, Malik Harrison — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) April 25, 2020

Baltimore is coming off a disappointing Divisional Round playoff loss, but perhaps this 2020 draft class will help them get over the playoff hump.