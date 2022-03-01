Legendary ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. dropped his latest mock draft ahead of the 2022 NFL Combine.

Kiper’s mock was shared by ESPN colleague Field Yates Tuesday. And as it stands, Kiper has NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu is slotted as the top pick in the draft to Jacksonville.

1. Jaguars: OT Ikem Ekwonu

7. Giants: LB Devin Lloyd

11. Commanders: QB Kenny Pickett

20. Steelers: QB Malik Willis

28. Packers: WR Jameson Williams The great @MelKiperESPN’s new mock draft is up. https://t.co/q1GMuDI6R2 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 1, 2022

Kiper’s early outline of the draft got plenty of reaction from fans on social media.

“Props to people mocking a WR to the Packers in the first round for the 87th year in a row,” tweeted former NFL beat writer Tom Kessenich. “Because at some point sheer luck is gonna prove them right. I think.”

Props to people mocking a WR to the #Packers in the first round for the 87th year in a row. Because at some point sheer luck is gonna prove them right. I think. https://t.co/5YkmRpBZCX — Tom Kessenich (@TomKessenich) March 1, 2022

“Ikem/Ickey is the brother of my college friend…” replied DMV Sports Zone. “Would be really cool to see him go #1 overall.”

Ikem/Ickey is the brother of my college friend… Would be really cool to see him go #1 overall. https://t.co/QiBEVMrWrF — DMV Sports Talk (@DMVSportsZone) March 1, 2022

“I don’t want to buy a Broncos jersey tho,” a Florida State fan tweeted at Kiper.

“Linebacker Nakobe Dean for Raiders in this mock draft,” commented the Associated Press’ Josh Dubow.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean for #Raiders in this mock draft https://t.co/SuEIWKWOSN — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) March 1, 2022

“Has Titans taking Penn State WR, Jahan Dotson,” commented Titans radio host Mickey Ryan.

“Yesssss give me mayhem at the Patriots slot. Bill Belichick picks: DE Arnold Ebiketie,” tweeted USA Today‘s Henry McKenna. Noting, “Daniel Jeremiah ranks Ebiketie at 42 on his Top 50: ‘Ebiketie is a gifted rusher who should rack up pressures/sacks while he learns to play the run with more consistency.’”

Yesssss give me mayhem at the Patriots slot. Bill Belichick picks: DE Arnold Ebiketie. Daniel Jeremiah ranks Ebiketie at 42 on his Top 50: “Ebiketie is a gifted rusher who should rack up pressures/sacks while he learns to play the run with more consistency.” https://t.co/vNQeAWgSrE — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) March 1, 2022

The NFL Draft begins on April 28.