Mel Kiper Releases New Mock Draft: NFL World Reacts

Mel Kiper debates Jabrill Peppers in the NFL Draft.ESPN.

Legendary ESPN NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. dropped his latest mock draft ahead of the 2022 NFL Combine.

Kiper’s mock was shared by ESPN colleague Field Yates Tuesday. And as it stands, Kiper has NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu is slotted as the top pick in the draft to Jacksonville.

Kiper’s early outline of the draft got plenty of reaction from fans on social media.

“Props to people mocking a WR to the Packers in the first round for the 87th year in a row,” tweeted former NFL beat writer Tom Kessenich. “Because at some point sheer luck is gonna prove them right. I think.”

“Ikem/Ickey is the brother of my college friend…” replied DMV Sports Zone. “Would be really cool to see him go #1 overall.”

“I don’t want to buy a Broncos jersey tho,” a Florida State fan tweeted at Kiper.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean for Raiders in this mock draft,” commented the Associated Press’ Josh Dubow.

“Has Titans taking Penn State WR, Jahan Dotson,” commented Titans radio host Mickey Ryan.

“Yesssss give me mayhem at the Patriots slot. Bill Belichick picks: DE Arnold Ebiketie,” tweeted USA Today‘s Henry McKenna. Noting, “Daniel Jeremiah ranks Ebiketie at 42 on his Top 50: ‘Ebiketie is a gifted rusher who should rack up pressures/sacks while he learns to play the run with more consistency.’”

The NFL Draft begins on April 28.

