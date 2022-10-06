Mel Kiper Reveals Stunning Prediction For No. 1 Overall Pick

NEW YORK - APRIL 28: Mel Kiper, Chris Mortensen and Keyshawn Johnson broadcast for ESPN during the 2007 NFL Draft on April 28, 2007 at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

ESPN NFL draft expert Mel Kiper Jr has a spicy take that is catching the college football world's attention.

Earlier this week, Kiper revealed that he's betting on Kentucky quarterback Will Levis being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

Here's what he had to say, via On3Sports:

“It comes easy for pitch and catch quarterbacks, it doesn’t come easy at Kentucky and that’s gonna help Will Levis transition quick into the NFL,” Kiper explained. “So he’s the kind of guy, I would say if I had to bet one, who’s going to be the number one pick in the 2023 NFL Draft right now guys, I would bet on Will Levis from Kentucky.”

Kiper explained that being at Kentucky will prepare him for the NFL.

“Levis is the guy in an NFL offense at Kentucky, has had some rough moments with the turnovers, I get that," he said. "But he’s at Kentucky, the offensive line hasn’t helped him that much, he has to work hard for what he does there, and that’s in the NFL, it doesn’t come easy."

Entering the 2022 season, Levis was viewed as a potential top-10 pick in the draft. Now he's looking at potentially going No. 1 overall.