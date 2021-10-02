Mel Kiper Says 1 College Quarterback Is Dropping Fast

Longtime ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. recently updated his big board for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is still months away.

One star college football quarterback is “tumbling” on his draft board.

Kiper Jr. revealed that Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler has fallen hard on his latest big board list, which was released earlier this week. Rattler was not included in the top 10, though he barely made the top 25.

“This is when you put him under the microscope,” Kiper said. “You think about the first few games…he’s got to get better.

“He still has a top 25 grade, it’s just not elite.”

Why Spencer Rattler tumbled in my new 2022 Big Board. https://t.co/GbG7MYQvnV pic.twitter.com/PoBPQkBdAN — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) September 30, 2021

Kiper’s No. 1 college football quarterback is Malik Willis of Liberty, who was given a mid-first round grade from the ESPN analyst.

The full draft board is behind the paywall, though Kiper tweeted out his top five earlier in the week.

Top five prospects on my new 2022 Big Board: 1. Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

2. Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

3. Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

4. Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

5. Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michiganhttps://t.co/GbG7MYQvnV — Mel Kiper Jr. (@MelKiperESPN) September 30, 2021

Rattler still has some time to get things moving in the right direction, but it’s been a subpar start for the Sooners quarterback.