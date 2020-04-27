Mel Kiper Thinks 1 Team Had The Worst 2020 NFL Draft

You can count ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. among those who are not fans of the Green Bay Packers’ performance in the 2020 draft.

The Packers stunned the football world when they selected quarterback Jordan Love in the first round on Thursday night. Green Bay reportedly considered trading up to get Love. It’s clear that they see him as the heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers, despite the latter QB having several years remaining on his contract.

It wasn’t just the Love pick that upset people. Green Bay did not draft a single wide receiver in what might have been the deepest WR class in draft history.

“I understand Aaron Rodgers, you figure let’s get the heir apparent in Jordan Love, but then not to take a wide receiver…in a historically deep wide receiver class, pretty amazing,” Kiper said on ESPN.

Kiper has been giving out his NFL Draft grades on ESPN this afternoon. Unsurprisingly, the Green Bay Packers came in with the lowest grade.

Green Bay received a “C” grade from Kiper. That’s the lowest grade he’s given out to any team for the 2020 Draft.

We weren’t very high on the Packers’ draft, either. Green Bay’s 2020 draft earned a “D+ grade from us.

