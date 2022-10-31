Mel Tucker Issued Another Statement On Monday Afternoon

EAST LANSING, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 27: Head coach Mel Tucker of the Michigan State Spartans celebrates his team’s win against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Spartan Stadium on November 27, 2021 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker feels awful about the events that occurred after Saturday night's game against Michigan.

After the game, a group of Spartan players attacked two Michigan players. The incident is being investigated by the authorities and Tucker has already decided to suspend linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump.

Tucker opened his press conference on Monday and gave a heartfelt apology to everyone involved in this situation.

“The incidents involving a small group of our players do not represent our culture,” Tucker said, via Saturday Tradition. “I made a decision to suspend players based on video evidence that was provided to me and AD Alan Haller yesterday. The suspensions will allow the players to receive academic support and medical services but they will not be able to attend any team activities, including meetings, practices, weight training, or games."

“We’re not here to make any excuses for the behaviors on Saturday. They are unacceptable. It is also important to say we honor the traditions of the Big Ten, including the Michigan-Michigan State rivalry game."

Tucker also confirmed that the team will be cooperating with law enforcement and the Big Ten during the investigation.

Hopefully, nothing like this happens ever again. After all, it's only a game.