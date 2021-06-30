Melvin Gordon Reveals Harsh Assessment From His Mother

Two-time Pro-Bowl running back Melvin Gordon runs a 4.52-second 40-yard dash — but that didn’t stop his mother from calling out his speed this past year.

Gordon’s mother, Carmen, had attended every single one of his NFL games in-person until this past year’s COVID-19 season.

According to Broncos insider Troy Renck, she said her son looked “slow” on TV.

“I told him ‘you look slow,’ you need to work on that in the offseason,” she said. “I see things that probably no one else sees because I know how he usually moves.”

Gordon responded to his mother’s comments on Bleacher Report Gridiron’s Instagram post.

“I’m Tired of coach saban jr.,” he wrote with a laughing emoji. “no more interviews for her.”

Gordon is coming off his sixth year in the league and his first with the Denver Broncos. Through 15 games and 10 starts in 2020, the former Wisconsin standout logged 986 yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

With the departure of Phillip Lindsay to the Houston Texans earlier this offseason, Gordon will be tasked with an even heavier rushing load in 2021. He’s currently set to share the backfield with incoming rookie Javonte Williams, a second-round pick out of North Carolina.

That being said, this could be another breakout season for the RB veteran.

In a follow-up comment under their original post, B/R Gridiron said that Gordon’s mother expects a third Pro-Bowl selection for her son in 2021.

Gordon will look to live up to these lofty expectations in his second year with the Broncos.