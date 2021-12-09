Melvin Gordon Shares Encouraging Injury News

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon missed last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a hip injury. But now heading into a Week 14 matchup against the Detroit Lions, it appears the veteran rusher should be good to go.

Before practice on Thursday, Gordon told reporters that he “feels fine” and will likely suit up on Sunday.

“I feel like I’ll be able to go. We’re going to test it out right now, today,” Gordon said, per Broncos insider Mike Klis. “But I feel fine for the most part, just a little sore after the Chargers game. I was close to playing but we just decided that it was probably best to just sit that game.”

Melvin Gordon on playing after hip injury vs Chargers, not playing vs Chiefs, and whether he can play this week vs Lions. #9sports pic.twitter.com/1ULHruSJX0 — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) December 9, 2021

Melvin Gordon suffered his injury during a Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. He was able to finish the game, logging 83 rushing yards, but the issue caught up to him the next day.

“It was a tough morning, let’s just say that,” Gordon said of last Monday.

With Gordon out this past weekend, rookie running back Javonte Williams stepped up in a big way — recording 102 rushing yards, 76 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in Sunday’s loss.

“He went crazy,” Gordon said, per Denver insider Aric DiLalla. “He did what we all knew he can do.”

The Broncos are no doubt excited to have both parts of their two-headed rushing attack for this weekend’s matchup against the Lions.