Look: MetLife Stadium Is Pretty Empty At Kickoff Today

A general view of MetLife Stadium during a Giants game.EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 14: A general view during a game between the New York Giants and the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium on September 14, 2014 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/Getty Images)

It seems $6 tickets weren’t even enough to save this one. With zero playoff implications, MetLife Stadium was empty for Sunday afternoons game between the Giants and Washington Football Team.

Per Action Network’s Darren Rovell, the Giants home crowd is at about 25 percent capacity.

Not exactly the worst thing, given the rampant spread of the Omicron variant. But not an image that the NFL or franchise ownership particularly cares for.

Giants fans can’t be blamed for their lack of attendance. New York has been woeful all season. The second year of the Joe Judge experience hasn’t gone well, with staff firings, stagnation and regression in many areas.

Washington fared a bit better. However, injuries to key players really didn’t help their chances of making noise in the crowded NFC East.

Tickets for Sunday’s matchup at MetLife started at an embarrassingly low $6 per seat. As reported by ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

That said, New York parking is no joke. And Giants fans likely saw it more beneficial to stay home and pop on NFL RedZone.

