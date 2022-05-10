Mets Announce Official Jacob deGrom Roster Decision

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 28: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets pitches in the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals on Opening Day at Nationals Park on March 28, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

After claiming left-handed pitcher Locke St. John off waivers, the New York Mets have decided to transfer ace Jacob deGrom to the 60-day IL.

Per Mets writer Anthony DiComo, the move was made to clear space on the team's 40-man roster, and doesn't really affect the two-time Cy Young Award winner's timeline.

A couple of weeks ago, deGrom received a positive update on his shoulder. With an MRI showing "considerable healing," clearing the decks for him to "begin loading and strengthening of the shoulder."

Initially, the Mets said the four-time All-Star would be shutdown for four weeks, so more deGrom news should be on the way fairly soon.

The 60-day IL is really just a paper move for New York to bring in St. John.

The 29-year-old has only appeared in eight MLB games, seven of which came with the Texas Rangers back in 2019.

As a member of the Cubs triple-A affiliate last year, St. John posted a 2.58 ERA, striking out 75 across 59.1 innings.