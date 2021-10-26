Mets Appear To Have 1 Top Choice For President Of Baseball Ops

The New York Mets are reportedly making moves in their search for the team’s new president of baseball operations.

According to reports from New York Post Mets insider Mike Puma, the team is eyeing Brewers general manager Matt Arnold as its top pick for the job. The organization has reportedly been in contact with the Milwaukee executive and may have already made him an offer.

The Mets' top candidate for president of baseball operations at the moment appears to be Brewers general manager Matt Arnold. There has been contact, and I'm hearing the Mets may have made him an offer. — Mike Puma (@NYPost_Mets) October 26, 2021

Earlier this month, the Mets were denied permission to interview Brewers executive David Stearns for this same role. Arnold, who previously worked with the Tampa Bay Rays, was hired by Stearns as an assistant GM back in 2015. In November of 2020, he was promoted senior vice president and general manager — likely as an attempt by the Milwaukee franchise to keep him in the organization.

But now with a president of baseball operations job ripe for the taking, this offer from the Mets may be too good to pass up.

Per Puma, Arnold would like to bring in someone from the Rays organization to serve as general manager underneath him (if he takes the job of course).

Billy Beane (executive vice president of the Oakland Athletics) and Theo Epstein (former Chicago Cubs president) both declined to be considered for the job. San Francisco Giants general manager Scott Harris withdrew his name from consideration earlier this week.

If Arnold doesn’t accept the Mets’ offer, the team is reportedly considering an internal hire with either assistant general manager Ian Levin or vice president of amateur/international recruiting Tommy Tanous.