Mets Claimed Former Yankees Pitcher On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, a pitcher in Major League Baseball was claimed off of waivers by another team - but might not have to move.

Right-handed pitcher Stephen Ridings was claimed off of waivers by the New York Mets this afternoon. The former New York Yankees pitcher moves from the AL to the NL.

"We've claimed RHP Stephen Ridings off waivers from New York (AL)," the Mets said in a tweet.

MLB insider Joel Sherman explained the move from the Mets' perspective.

"The Mets have to create pitching depth with so many FAs in both rotation/pen and lack of ready arms in the minors," he said on Twitter. "Ridings has a big arm and minor league options, a combo that is ideal for the NYM's current needs."

Ridings spent the entire 2022 season on the injured list after suffering from a right shoulder impingement.