NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 29: Javier Baez #23 of the New York Mets celebrates with Francisco Lindor #12 in the dugout after hitting a two run home run during the bottom of the fourth inning of a game against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field on August 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

The New York Mets just completed one heck of a comeback against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night.

Philadelphia was up 7-1 in the ninth inning and it looked like the game was over before New York had other ideas.

Usually, it's the Mets blowing these kinds of leads but the script was completely flipped. Starling Marte had the game-winning hit off the wall, which gave the Mets an 8-7 lead.

New York is now 19-9 on the season and almost six games clear of second place in the NL East division.

The MLB world is stunned that the Mets were able to pull this off.

The Mets will play three more games against the Phillies over the course of this weekend as they try and extend their lead in the division.

It'll be interesting to see how the Phillies respond after blowing this game. That said, the Mets look to be for real this season.