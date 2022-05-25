Mets, Guardians Have Agreed To Outfielder Trade

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL - MARCH 08: A New York Mets batting helmet in the dugout before a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros at Clover Park on March 8, 2020 in Port St. Lucie, Florida. The Mets defeated the Astros 3-1. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

The New York Mets acquired outfielder Daniel Johnson from the Cleveland Guardians on Wednesday.

According to Newsday's Tim Healey, the Mets will send the 26-year-old to their Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse after acquiring him for cash considerations.

Johnson is a career .202/.245/.337 hitter through 94 career MLB plate appearances, most in 2021. He was batting .217 with three home runs, no walks, and 24 strikeouts in 17 games for Cleveland's Triple-A Columbus Clippers.

A fifth-round pick in 2016, Johnson previously showed more promise when stealing 21 bases for the Washington Nationals' Double-A squad in 2018 and tallying a combined 19 home runs and 12 steals the following year, the first in Cleveland's farm system.

It's unclear if the timing is more than coincidental, but Jeff McNeil exited Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants after crashing into the outfield side wall while making a diving catch.

The Mets typically start Mark Canha, Brandon Nimmo, and Starling Marte in the outfield, with Travis Jankowski coming off the bench as a defensive and baserunning specialist. Johnson would appear to resemble organizational depth who would at most assume a major-league bench role if needed.

Although they've jumped to an eight-game lead in the NL East, the Mets must now stay afloat without injured aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. They're in danger of dropping their second straight to the Giants after losing a 13-12 heartbreaker Tuesday night.