Mets Have Reportedly Traded For Veteran Shortstop

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 27: The New York Mets and the Miami Marlins stand in a moment of silence prior to the start of the game at Citi Field on August 27, 2020 in New York City. Several sporting leagues across the nation are postponing their schedules as players protest the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha, Wisconsin police. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

The New York Mets have made a small trade on Sunday.

Per Jacob Resnick of SNY, the Mets have acquired JT Riddle from the Cincinnati Reds. He's only played in two games for the Reds this season.

He's spent the rest of this season in Triple-A where he has three home runs and is batting a little over .200.

Riddle has been in the majors since 2017, though the Reds are the fourth team that he's played for.

He got his career started with the Miami Marlins. He played three seasons for them and had his best year to date in 2018.

Riddle finished that season batting .231 with nine home runs and 36 RBIs off 71 hits.

After that, he played for the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2020 and then the Minnesota Twins in 2021 before becoming a member of the Reds.

We'll have to see how much time Riddle spends with the big club this season or if he'll report directly to Triple-A.