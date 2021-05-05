Mets Manager Has Promising Update On Star Pitcher Jacob deGrom

Prior to tonight’s matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals, superstar pitcher Jacob deGrom was expected to take the mound for the New York Mets. But, unfortunately for baseball fans looking to see the MLB’s hottest pitcher in action, he was pulled from the lineup after he was unable to get loose in pregame warmups.

“He let us know earlier today that he had some tightness on his right side,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said before the game’s expected start time, per ESPN. “I saw him before coming to the field, and he was stretching, trying to feel his right side a little bit, and that’s when we started discussing whether he’s going to start or not.”

Clearly in pain with tightness on his right side, deGrom underwent an MRI that revealed inflammation in his right lat. In addition to missing tonight’s game — that was eventually postponed due to bad weather anyways — the Mets’ ace will be held out of any throwing activity for the next few days.

While injury to a star player is always cause for concern, the team seems pretty optimistic in a quick return. During a post-game-cancelation interview, Rojas gave a promising update on deGrom’s status.

“I am. Right now, I am. Especially after hearing the good news (no tear revealed in MRI),” Rojas said when asked about his confidence in deGrom’s possible return this weekend. “We’ll see how he is in the next few days.”

As an eighth-year pro for the Mets, deGrom has solidified himself as one of the best pitchers in the league. So far this season, the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner (2018-19) has continued that trend — leading the MLB with a 0.51 ERA and 59 strikeouts through five starts.

Currently under .500 with an 11-12 record on the year so far, the Mets would certainly like to have deGrom back on the mound as soon as possible.