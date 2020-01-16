After hearing tons of speculation about whether or not Carlos Beltran will remain the manager of the New York Mets, the two sides have finally made a decision.

Beltran was involved in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. However, the former All-Star outfielder was just a player during that time.

The Astros fired A.J. Hinch for his involvement in the cheating scandal, meanwhile the Boston Red Sox parted ways with Alex Cora before the MLB even handed out his punishment.

Despite the fact that Beltran didn’t receive an official suspension or fine from the MLB, the Mets clearly felt pressured to make a move.

ESPN insider Jeff Passan has confirmed the news that Beltran is out as the Mets manager before even coaching a single game in Queens.

New York is now the third team to remove its manager due to the fallout from the Astros’ cheating scandal.

Carlos Beltran is out as New York Mets manager due to his involvement in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, sources tell ESPN. He is the third manager to lose his job in the fallout. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 16, 2020

Tim Brown of Yahoo! Sports was first to report the news of Beltran stepping down.

Carlos Beltran has told the Mets it is best if he steps down. Looks like the direction this will take. — Tim Brown (@TBrownYahoo) January 16, 2020

Beltran was considered a flashy hire for the Mets this offseason. Not only did he have support from the front office, the fans wanted to see him coach a franchise that he once played for during his prime.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the top candidates to replace Beltran are Eduardo Perez and Hensley Muelens.

We’ll continue providing updates on the Mets’ coaching vacancy.