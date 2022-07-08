Mets Pitcher Makes Very Controversial Comment After Return From Illness

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 10: A New York Mets baseball cap on the stairs of the dugout before the game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 10, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) G Fiume/Getty Images

After being placed on the COVID-19 list and missing his scheduled start last Friday, Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt says he "probably won't" inform the team or MLB if he feels symptoms in the future.

Going as far as calling the league's COVID protocols "ridiculous."

“I probably won’t [again],” the right-hander said ahead of the Mets’ series opener vs. the Miami Marlins. “There’s no way. There’s no reason. Just stop testing. Stop acting like COVID is far worse than a lot of other things. I was never sick.”

Bassitt claimed that his case was asymptomatic. But after feeling sluggish, he decided to test himself because he has a daughter.

“If I can somewhat be safe I will. I tested myself. It was positive. So I basically had the choice to tell them so I can protect my teammates or not say anything and [put] my teammates at risk. I never had a symptom. I woke up perfectly fine the next day. Have not had a symptom since,” the one-time All-Star said.

Chris Bassitt was acquired by the Mets via a trade with Oakland this past offseason.

Since arriving in the Big Apple, the 33-year-old has posted a 6-5 record, 4.01 ERA and 95 strikeouts across 89.2 innings.