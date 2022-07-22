Mets Receive Positive Jacob deGrom News: Fans React

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 7: Jacob deGrom #48 of the New York Mets smiles walking to the dugout in the sixth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during game one of a doubleheader at Citi Field on July 7, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The Mets won 4-3. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Jacob deGrom could be getting closer to making his season debut for the New York Mets.

Per Tim Healey of Newsday Sports, deGrom felt "good" after throwing 60 pitches in a simulated game on Thursday night. The 60 pitches occurred across five innings or so.

deGrom has yet to play this season due to a stress reaction in his right scapula. He looked set to be ready for opening day before he experienced soreness.

Mets fans are getting excited since deGrom continues to make progress.

Getting deGrom back will be massive for the Mets as they have World Series aspirations this season.

He's one of the best pitchers in the league and has been flat-out dominant the last few seasons. Last year, he finished with a 7-2 record and only allowed 11 earned runs.

deGrom also had an ERA of 1.08 and struck out 146 batters in his starts.

New York's rotation is about to get even scarier.