Mets, Reds Reportedly Agree To Significant MLB Trade

The Major League Baseball trade deadline sits just a few days away, giving teams a short time to make a deal.

On Thursday night, the New York Mets made sure to get one trade in before the wire. According to a report from MLB insider Joel Sherman, the Mets traded for Cincinnati Reds outfielder Tyler Naquin and pitcher Phillip Diehl.

The Mets are reportedly giving up minor league players in the deal, though details are sparse at this point.

Naquin is set to become a free agent at the end of the season, so it's likely the Mets didn't have to give up much to get him. He'll add a left-handed bat for the Mets lineup and is a serviceable outfielder.

New York has made a series of trades over the past few days and might not be done just yet.