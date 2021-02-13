Mets Reportedly Make Decision On Tim Tebow For Spring Training Roster

The New York Mets have officially announced their non-roster invitees to 2021 spring training. There’s one name on the list that stands out more than most: Tim Tebow.

After retiring from the NFL in 2012, Tebow embarked on his dream of reaching the big leagues. In 2016, the Heisman Trophy winning quarterback signed his first Minor League contract with the New York Mets. Through four seasons in the Minors, Tebow has logged 306 games, including 77 at the Triple-A level in 2019 before the season was cut short due to COVID-19.

This is now the fifth straight season Tebow has been invited to participate in Mets spring training. Through 34 games, the 33-year-old, lefty-hitting outfielder has only connected on one home run with a .151 batting average.

As a result of virus precautions in 2021, the MLB has limited spring training roster sizes to 75 spots. Tebow was one of just 28 non-roster invites to this year’s camp. Most Minor League players won’t arrive until after the Major Leaguers leave for opening day on Apr. 1.

While Tebow is taking up a valuable spot, the Mets have invited plenty of players who weren’t able to participate in the Minors last season.

The Mets have announced their non-roster invitees to spring training. Yes, Tim Tebow is among them. But also of note, the Mets invited a bunch of prospects who did not get to play in the minors last season. Among them: Álvarez, Mauricio, Crow-Armstrong, Baty, Allan and Vientos. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 13, 2021

While his long baseball journey hasn’t led him to the Major League yet, Tebow isn’t ready to give up on his dream.

“I want to be remembered for being someone who goes after what he believes in. Someone who isn’t afraid to show what’s on their hear,” Tebow told USA Today last year.

The Mets will open up their 24-game spring training season on Mar. 1.