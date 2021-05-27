Metta World Peace Reacts To Russell Westbrook Fan Incident

Metta World Peace, formerly known as Ron Artest, is well known as the centerpiece of one of the most unforgettable moments in NBA history — jumping into the stands to fight a fan in the iconic “Malice at the Palace.”

Last night, it looked like Russell Westbrook wanted to do the same.

Limping off the court after suffering an ankle injury in the second half of the Wizards’ 120-95 loss on Wednesday night, Westbrook was met by a cascade of popcorn raining on his head from a 76ers fan sitting above the tunnel. It took multiple team trainers to restrain the star point guard from going after the brazen fan.

World Peace addressed the incident during an appearance with The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd on Thursday.

“Look at how Kobe played. Look at how Westbrook plays,” he said. “They’re giving you their all every night… It’s the ultimate form of disrespect.”

Since the incident occurred last night, the Sixers organization has already moved to remove the guilty fan’s season tickets and ban him from attending any event at the Wells Fargo Center indefinitely.

After the game, Westbrook made a passionate plea to the NBA to improve player-fan safety regulations.

“To be completely honest, this s— is getting out of hand, especially for me. The amount of disrespect, the amount of fans just doing whatever the f— they want to do — it’s just out of pocket,” Westbrook said. “There are certain things that cross the line. Any other setting … a guy were to come up on the street and pour popcorn on my head, you know what happens.

“In these arenas, you got to start protecting the players. We’ll see what the NBA does.”

In response to this incident and an incident involving a Knicks fan spitting on Trae Young last night, the NBA released a statement saying they would “vigorously enforce” an “enhanced fan code of conduct.”