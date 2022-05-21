Miami Booster Calls Nick Saban A "Whining Teenager": Fans React

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - SEPTEMBER 23: A general view of banners outside Hard Rock Stadium prior to the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Toledo Rockets on September 23, 2017 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Miami billionaire and Hurricanes booster John Ruiz didn't care for Nick Saban's Wednesday comments.

The Alabama head coach went off on college sports in the age of NIL, even calling out the Canes basketball program after they landed coveted Kansas State transfer Nijel Pack.

As for Ruiz's response:

Shocked, shocked that somebody in the business for such a long time and on top of his game was totally clueless of what all of this means. He basically said, ‘I’m losing my market dominance because of everything that is going on' and then starts… throwing everyone under the bus.

“This was a very, very poor display of judgment and character. It felt like a little teenager whining about why previously they had free reign and all of a sudden when you level the playing field [it changes for Saban]. It was very ugly of him.

Fans reacted to the Miami booster's comments on Twitter.

"Obviously the guy who knows it all spends millions of dollars supporting … Miami football," said USA Today's Dan Wolken.

"Coming to a theater near you soon," replied the CFB Reddit.

"I’m loving that a lot of coaches and school officials are coming at the GOAT coach," tweeted another user. "Saban is running up the score on everyone."

"It may be a simplistic reading here, but billionaires openly, and without any control, putting together team rosters for colleges seems problematic," commented SNF's Terry McAulay. "Even the NFL has some measure of control (salary cap, etc.) in its much smaller world."

Saban has since apologized for his various call outs earlier in the week.