Miami Dolphins Address Latest Allegations From Brian Flores

The Miami Dolphins organization is answering to the latest claims from former head coach Brian Flores. In a conversation with Bryant Gumbel on HBO’s “Real Sports,” Flores told the host he declined to sign a separation agreement presented by owner Stephen Ross.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins responded to Flores’ assertions.

“The latest assertion by Brian Flores that Steve Ross mentioned an NDA to him is categorically false,” the team’s statement reads via Armando Salguero. “This just did not happen and we simply cannot understand why Brian continues this pattern of making unfounded statements that he knows are untrue.”

From the Miami Dolphins …. pic.twitter.com/70YlcP6wzI — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) February 22, 2022

“We are fully cooperating with the NFL investigation,” the statement continues. “And look forward to all of the facts coming out which we are confident will prove that his claims are false and defamatory.”

Flores’ attorney John Elefterakis said the coach left millions of dollars on the table by not signing the agreement. But, not signing it also gave Flores the freedom to talk about his experiences and pursue action.

The Dolphins remain under investigation after Flores filed a class action lawsuit against the club. The suit alleges racism in its hiring practices and monetary incentives to lose games in order to secure a No. 1 draft pick.