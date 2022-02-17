The Miami Dolphins are reportedly hiring franchise legend Sam Madison as the team’s corner backs coach/pass game specialist, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Madison spent the last three seasons as the Kansas City Chiefs’ cornerbacks/secondary coach and will replace former Dolphins CBs coach Charles Burks, who left for a similar role in Cincinnati this offseason.

This is all part of Dolphins’ HC Mike McDaniel putting the finishing touches on his staff, with CBs coach Charles Burks departing for a similar role in Cincinnati. Thus the spot and need for Madison. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 17, 2022

Madison spent nine seasons as a player in Miami (1997-2005), logging 31 interceptions, four Pro-Bowl selections and two first-team All-Pro honors along the way. His 31 interceptions rank third in franchise history.

The hire of Madison puts one of the finishing touches on first-time head coach Mike McDaniels’ new staff in Miami. Madison, 47, joins newcomers like offensive coordinator Frank Smith, quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Darrell Bevell, wide receivers coach Wes Welker, tight ends coach Jon Embree and offensive line coach Matt Applebaum.

Madison will have the pleasure of coaching a pair of star Dolphins cornerbacks: Xavien Howard and Byron Jones. This position group is bolstered by Nik Needham, Justin Coleman, Noah Igbinoghene, Javaris Davis, Trill Williams and Jamal Perry.

What do you think of this defensive hire in Miami?