Miami Dolphins Star Reportedly Arrested On Sunday Night

A Miami Dolphins player was reportedly arrested on Sunday night, hours after the team’s big win over the New England Patriots.

Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was reportedly arrested for domestic battery.

ESPN’s Cameron Wolfe reports the arrest stems from an alleged incident involving Howard’s fiancee.

The story is reportedly developing.

Howard, 26, was a second round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Baylor.

The cornerback has developed into one of the best players at his position in the NFL. Howard was an All-Pro in 2018.

Miami finished the regular season on Sunday with a stunning win over the New England Patriots.